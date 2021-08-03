Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) & Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics N/A -58.24% -49.18% Vertex Pharmaceuticals 29.80% 29.73% 21.96%

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics $3.89 million 77.51 -$80.89 million ($1.52) -4.05 Vertex Pharmaceuticals $6.21 billion 8.27 $2.71 billion $9.03 21.96

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aeglea BioTherapeutics. Aeglea BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1 5 17 0 2.70

Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $268.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.30%. Given Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aeglea BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency. It also develops AGLE-177, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria. In addition, the company's preclinical pipeline includes cystinuria and research programs. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene. Its pipeline includes Pipeline for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-864, a second investigational small molecule corrector for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VX-147 that completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Kymera Therapeutics; Ribometrix, Inc.; Molecular Templates, Inc.; and Affinia Therapeutics, as well as a strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement with Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc. for the discovery of novel therapies that regulate gene editing for the treatment of serious diseases. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

