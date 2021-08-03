Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.50. 7,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERV. Guggenheim began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

