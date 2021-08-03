Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.38 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $64,828.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00361226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

