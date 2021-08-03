Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Viasat reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $45,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $7,456,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 419,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,646. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

