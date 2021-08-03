Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $20,888,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $14,323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $11,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $3,879,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

