Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $27.19 price target on Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 price target on Vinci and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.