Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 13,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,998. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

