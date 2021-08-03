Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

