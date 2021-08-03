Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $163.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

