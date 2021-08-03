Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 346,296 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 346,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 518,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ADMP stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

