Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Akerna worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 211,896 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 79,191 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akerna alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KERN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Akerna Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.