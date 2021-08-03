Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,953 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 242,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,615 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVI opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

