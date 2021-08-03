Virtu Financial LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

