Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last three months.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.