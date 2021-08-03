Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $240.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

