Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology is benefiting from the strength across its resistor, diode and opto product lines. Further, robust magnetics offerings which are driving growth in the specialty business, are contributing well. Also, expanding presence in the industrial, military and medical end-markets owing to strong resistors and capacitors is a positive. Additionally, growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars are tailwinds. Further, recovery in the automotive sector and Asian markets especially China is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility remain major headwinds for the company. Further, intensifying competition poses a serious risk to the company’s market position.”

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.96.

VSH stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after buying an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,007,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,163,425 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 469.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 879,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $7,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.