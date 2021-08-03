Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VC. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Visteon stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

