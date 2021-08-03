VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.79. 22,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

