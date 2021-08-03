Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,574 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE LW opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.