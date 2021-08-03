Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 246.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.84.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

