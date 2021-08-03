Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kaman worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAMN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

