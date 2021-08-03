Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tata Motors by 46.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tata Motors by 39.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth $501,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTM shares. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

