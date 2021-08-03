Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of BYD opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

