Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Retail Properties of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

