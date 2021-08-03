Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE UNFI opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at $941,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

