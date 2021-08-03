Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 128,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,795,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 246,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.