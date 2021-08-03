Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Insider Buys £1,016.16 in Stock

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) insider Stephen Le Page bought 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £1,016.16 ($1,327.62).

Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Volta Finance Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 28.18 and a current ratio of 28.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a €0.14 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.14%.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

