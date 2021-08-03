Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issues Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Shares of VNO opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

