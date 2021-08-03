VouchForMe (IPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $354.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. VouchForMe has a market cap of $216,080.02 and approximately $354.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00808993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00095155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040707 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.