W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Announces Earnings Results

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%.

GRA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,729. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.11. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $69.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

