W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.55. 258,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

