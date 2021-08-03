Waifu Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,171.00 (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $14,171.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00141263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,295.51 or 0.99830510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.15 or 0.00845010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,836,625 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

