Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at Royal Bank of Canada

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of WHR traded up GBX 2.55 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 156.95 ($2.05). 963,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £666.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.98. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.68 ($2.06).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

