Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

TSE:WCN opened at C$158.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.95. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$158.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total value of C$1,747,452.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,242.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

