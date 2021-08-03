Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.
TSE:WCN opened at C$158.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.95. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$158.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total value of C$1,747,452.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,242.56.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
