Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

