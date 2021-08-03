Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on WVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.