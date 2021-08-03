Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
