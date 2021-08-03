WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
