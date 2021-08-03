WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

