Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. 67,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,272. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

