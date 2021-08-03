Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,324 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,882,000 after acquiring an additional 167,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $866,682,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.21. 46,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,535. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

