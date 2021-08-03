Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.25. The company had a trading volume of 148,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $140.54 and a one year high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

