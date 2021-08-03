Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 170,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,539,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $368.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.