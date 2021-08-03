Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 345.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $778,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.14. 206,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

