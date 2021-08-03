Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 352 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.56. 125,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,960. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

