Wealth CMT Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealth CMT cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.26. 109,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,430. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

