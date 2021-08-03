WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WBSI opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. WebSafety has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26.

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

