Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 184.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.