WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group updated its FY21 guidance to $4.02-4.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.020-$4.050 EPS.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. 1,235,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

