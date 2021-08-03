Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $240.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $193.59 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

