Wedbush Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $222.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.39.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.