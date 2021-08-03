Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

7/27/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

7/15/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

7/14/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

7/13/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was given a new $15.03 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

